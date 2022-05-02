ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify man who died in shooting Sunday

By Ryan Newton
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 25-year-old man is dead following a shooting in south Wichita on Sunday. It happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Elizabeth, near 31st Street South and Seneca.

Police were sent to the area because of a disturbance with a weapon report around 9:15 p.m. They found Vincent White in a yard. He had been shot to death.

The Wichita Police Department said its investigation revealed White was in an altercation with a relative. The relative contacted a 39-year-old male neighbor for help.

Police say White charged at the relative and neighbor, and the neighbor shot White.

The WPD is still investigating. It will present the case to the district attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

