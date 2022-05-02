Recap: BlackRock Cap Inv Q1 Earnings

BlackRock Cap Inv BKCC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BlackRock Cap Inv reported in-line EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $1.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.71% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BlackRock Cap Inv's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.09 0.08 0.06 0.06

EPS Actual 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.06

Revenue Estimate 13.32M 11.87M 11.00M 15.79M

Revenue Actual 12.60M 12.51M 10.86M 10.27M

To track all earnings releases for BlackRock Cap Inv visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.