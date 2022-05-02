ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cache County, UT

Avian flu case confirmed at Zootah at Willow Park

By Utah Public Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was confirmed in Cache County on Thursday, this one at Willow Park’s Zootah facility, prompting the zoo to close its doors for an indeterminate amount of time. “We take...

Herald-Journal

State won't confirm rumors, but signs point to massive Cache Valley chicken extermination due to avian flu

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to correct a statement attributed to Bailee Woolstenhulme, public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. Contrary to a the original version of the article, Woolstenhulme did not confirm that one of two avian flu outbreaks in Cache Valley was at a "commercial" facility, stating only that it was at a "farm."
LEWISTON, UT
Idaho State Journal

Officials won't confirm report of massive chicken elimination due to avian flu

Although Utah officials won’t disclose the name of a Cache Valley commercial facility where avian flu has been detected, notations on Google Maps indicate that both Oakdell Egg Farms and Ritewood Inc. near Lewiston are temporarily closed. The same type of map notation has been placed on Zootah in Logan, where the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food confirmed an avian flu case on Friday. A representative for Oakdell Farms...
LEWISTON, UT
ABC4

Missing St. George man found dead

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 4/27/22 3:30 p.m. ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man from St. George last seen on April 22 has been found dead. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tanner Marvel, 28, was located on Tuesday afternoon. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, no further details will be released at […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
MIX 106

What is Idaho’s Most “Hippie” Town?

Idaho is not a state where you think of a lot of hippies, but alas we do have a hippie town - at least according to Thrillist. The website laid out the Best Hippie Town in Every State. Any guesses what Idaho's is?. First lets take a look at some...
IDAHO STATE
