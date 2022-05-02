1st day on the job for New York City Transit president

NEW YORK -- Monday is the first day on the job for the new president of the New York City Transit Authority .

Richard Davey will now oversee operations at the MTA .

He says his top priorities are safety , reliability and cleanliness.

One challenge is restoring greatly reduced ridership aboard buses and subways.

It now stands at about 3.3 million passengers a day. Before the pandemic, it was around six million.

Davey previously served as the secretary of transportation for the state of Massachusetts.