1st day on the job for New York City Transit president
NEW YORK -- Monday is the first day on the job for the new president of the New York City Transit Authority .
Richard Davey will now oversee operations at the MTA .
He says his top priorities are safety , reliability and cleanliness.
One challenge is restoring greatly reduced ridership aboard buses and subways.
It now stands at about 3.3 million passengers a day. Before the pandemic, it was around six million.
Davey previously served as the secretary of transportation for the state of Massachusetts.
