Clark County, NV

Body found in barrel at Lake Mead

By Mitch Kelly
News Talk 840 KXNT
 3 days ago

Las Vegas, NV (NV) – A shocking discovery was made by a family out for a day of boating at Lake Mead – a body that was found inside of a barrel.

The body was discovered near the Hemenway Harbor area around 3pm Sunday. Investigators say the state of the body indicated that it had been there for quite some time, and that the barrel became visible because the water levels at the lake continue to drop.

Both the National Park Service and Las Vegas Metro Police are working to determine the identity of the body, along with the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

On Monday, a spokesman for Las Vegas Metro Police said that based on the composition of the body and personal items found with the body, it was likely dumped in the lake back in the early 1980s, when water levels at the lake were much higher than they are today.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime . Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Las Vegas, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
News & Talk 840 AM covers Las Vegas with news and talk, bringing Live and Local coverage all day of all Las Vegas's favorite teams.

