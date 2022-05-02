ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Inside Jordan Poole's ascension with the Golden State Warriors

By Kendra Andrews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHERE'S A PAGE on Golden State Warriors assistant coach Chris DeMarco's Notes app dedicated to one of the breakout stars of the 2021-22 regular season -- and one of the most important players on the team's roster. Jordan Poole. It's been there since 2019. On it, you'll see guiding...

Ja Morant's Game 2 performance challenges the Golden State Warriors' championship pedigree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- On Monday, coming off the Golden State Warriors' 117-116 victory in Game 1, Stephen Curry reminisced about his absentminded youth. Like every student on Davidson's campus, Curry was issued a CatCard that admitted him to every facility, from the gym to the cafeteria. While his counterpart in the Western Conference semifinals, Ja Morant, has spent his early 20s with theMemphis Grizzliesleading one of the quickest NBA rebuilds in recent years, Curry said he was still losing his CatCard -- and trying to remember the location of his dorm. And while Curry was figuring out how to play the pro game, behind Acie Law IV, Morant is playing at the league's high-stakes table, controlling games with his tenacity.
NBA playoffs 2022: What's next for each conference semifinal showdown?

Four Game 1s are in the books in the NBA's conference semifinals. The Milwaukee Bucks handed the Boston Celtics their first playoff defeat, as Giannis Antetokounmpo proved too much for the league's No. 1-ranked defense. (If you didn't catch the game, this is the only highlight you need.) The Golden...
Ja Morant, with blurred vision, matches playoff career-high 47 points as Memphis Grizzlies even s...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- All Ja Morant needed was one good eye to match his playoff career-high of 47 points and even theMemphis Grizzlies' series with the Golden State Warriors. Playing with blurred vision in his left eye after being poked in the third quarter, Morant scored the Grizzlies' final 15 points to lift them to a 106-101 win in Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series at FedEx Forum.
LA Clippers' Robert Covington agrees to 2-year, $24 million extension

LA Clippers forward Robert Covington has agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract extension, his agent, Andrew Morrison of CAA Sports, told ESPN on Thursday. Covington, who will avoid a summer free-agency marketplace that is limited in salary-cap space, returns to a loaded Clippers roster that will start the season among the NBA's significant championship contenders.
