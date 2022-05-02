Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Bonne Terre, Missouri
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Bonne Terre....www.ksdk.com
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — One person has died after being hit by a vehicle in Bonne Terre....www.ksdk.com
So, what is the point in reporting NOTHING? And what is going on in Bonne Terre? CONSTANT DEATHS at the prison there, the Mayor resigned (to spend time with family is ALWAYS a good half truth to use), it just seems that there's something out of sorts there...
St. Louis local newshttps://www.ksdk.com/
Comments / 3