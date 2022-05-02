ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Luzerne constable charged for buying 22 guns for convicted felon

Times News
 3 days ago

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced that a Luzerne County constable was charged for straw purchasing 22 firearms for a convicted felon. “Court officers hold positions of public trust – and we believe this defendant violated that public trust and broke the law by purchasing firearms for a convicted felon,” said Attorney...

www.tnonline.com

WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Two sentenced, five charged with fentanyl trafficking resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce the sentencing of two Luzerne County men and five others charged after police say they conspired to traffic fentanyl which resulted in deaths. According to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, Kearon Brinson, 42, of West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, and Lamont Hubbard, 51, of Plymouth, previously pleaded guilty to conspiring to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Two Pennsylvania Men Sentenced for Fentanyl Trafficking

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on April 29, 2022, United States District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Kearon Brinson, age 42, formerly of West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania, to 41 months of imprisonment, and Lamont Hubbard, age 51, formerly of Plymouth, Pennsylvania, to a time-served sentence of approximately 26 months of imprisonment. Both men were incarcerated on the offenses while pending their sentencings.
NANTICOKE, PA
PennLive.com

Deputy warden at Pa. jail charged with holding gun to woman’s head: police

The acting deputy warden for Northumberland County Jail is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a woman’s head, according to court records. Authorities were looking for 62-year-old David Allen McCoy, Monday night, because he had gone missing after a doctor’s appointment earlier in the day, according to the affidavit filed against McCoy. The woman who called the police said she was worried because he was not in his best health and she feared something may have happened.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with threatening woman with gun

CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man with terroristic threats after they say he pointed a gun at a woman’s head during an argument. According to the Locust Township Police Department, David McCoy was reported missing by his girlfriend around 8:00 p.m. Monday after not hearing from or seeing him since 10:00 a.m. […]
CATAWISSA, PA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Woman charged with witness intimidation after jailhouse phone call

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with witness intimidation after they say she made a phone call to a man in the Luzerne County Prison and tried to get him to change his story about a Wilkes-Barre homicide. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with raping unconscious woman at UPJ in 2013

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Missouri man faces felony charges for allegedly drugging and raping a woman at the University of Pittsburgh’s Johnstown (UPJ) campus in 2013. The investigation was launched in January 2021 after the woman came forward and told university police that 30-year-old Cliff C. Maloney Jr., who was 22 at the […]
ALTOONA, PA
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Former Pennsylvania AG Kathleen Kane In Custody At Montgomery County Prison After DUI Charge, Spokesperson Says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Former Attorney General Kathleen Kane is in custody Friday at Montgomery County prison after a recent DUI charge, which is in violation of her parole terms, a county spokesperson told Eyewitness News. Kane served as the Attorney General of Pennsylvania from 2013 until 2016. Kane resigned following her conviction for perjury, obstruction of justice, and other related charges. Kane was the first woman and first Democrat to be elected as Pennsylvania’s Attorney General.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Walmart TV theft suspect wanted for questioning

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is suspected of stealing a TV from Walmart. Police say the ‘shoplifter’ walked out of Walmart with a 50′ Vizio TV without paying for it. He then, according to police, was involved in […]
DICKSON CITY, PA

