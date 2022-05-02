ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several homes catch fire overnight in Back of the Yards; arson suspected in apartment blaze

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A firefighter was injured as several homes and a car caught fire in two separate blazes Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side....

