PORTAGE, MI — A new urgent care is in the process of being built at one of Portage’s busy intersections. A WellNow Urgent Care will soon stand at the southwest corner of West Milham and South Westnedge avenues in front of Kohl’s and ABC Warehouse. The clinic, anticipated to open this fall, will be the third of its kind in Portage, WellNow spokesperson Annie Keller confirmed with MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette on Wednesday.

PORTAGE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO