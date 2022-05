(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota is one of a number of states that has trigger laws in place that could automatically outlaw abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. Abortion is currently legal prior to 20 weeks and is strictly regulated. Rape, incest, preventing the death of the pregnant woman, and specific medical emergencies would continue to be legal defenses for having an abortion under the trigger law.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO