ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Woman killed in downtown Tulsa car crash

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCf8Q_0fQM6qEP00
Deadly crash Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a woman was killed in a car crash Sunday morning on the IDL in downtown Tulsa. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was killed in a car crash on the IDL in downtown Tulsa Sunday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said in a report, 27-year-old Brittnee Brinkley was killed after the Ford Fusion she was driving crashed with a Budget Rental truck driven by a 36-year-old Oklahoma City man around 3 a.m.

Brinkley was driving westbound on I-244 about 1/4 mile east of North Detroit Avenue.

OHP said Brinkley was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

The driver of the truck was transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa for injuries and released. He was wearing his seatbelt.

It’s unknown if Brinkley was wearing her seatbelt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Both of the conditions of the drivers is under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man’s arm amputated after motorcycle crash

TULSA, Okla. — A 35-year-old man’s left arm was amputated after he was involved in a motorcycle accident Sunday morning, according to Tulsa Police Department. The man struck a guardrail on the northbound off ramp from US 169 to westbound I-244. This tore off the front wheel of...
TULSA, OK
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Tulsa#Detroit#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Ford#Budget Rental#Hillcrest Hospital
KETV.com

WATCH: Tornado hits marijuana farm in Oklahoma

Multiple tornadoes spun while a storm moved through Maud, Oklahoma, on Wednesday. Authorities confirmed to sister station KOCO 5 that a tornado hit a marijuana farm. They have not said if anyone was injured. Video above was captured the moment the tornado hit the marijuana farm and other areas near...
MAUD, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KFOR

Man driving U-Haul truck arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
65K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy