UPDATE: (Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a "suspicious package" located outside of the Islamic Society of Fargo-Moorhead. A release sent by the Fargo Police Department says an unidentified male was showing "suspicious behavior" outside The Islamic Center, located near the 600 block of 28th Street South in Fargo. The male left a backpack near the building and left the scene. FPD's K-9 unit was deployed to the scene, and are investigating the contents of the bag. Nearby businesses are asked to shelter at this time.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO