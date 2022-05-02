ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Waco police identify victim in Sunday night murder

By Joel Leal
News Channel 25
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas — Waco police have identified the victim in Sunday night's murder in the 3400 block of Murrow Avenue. Next of kin for Lydia Mendoza, 29, have been notified, police said in a news release. "Waco PD Detectives...

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Woman dead in Waco shooting, suspect sought

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police officers are searching for a murder suspect after a Sunday night shooting. Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 8:34 p.m. near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue. When they arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital, where one […]
WACO, TX

