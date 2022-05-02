Waco police identify victim in Sunday night murder
By Joel Leal
News Channel 25
3 days ago
WACO, Texas — Waco police have identified the victim in Sunday night's murder in the 3400 block of Murrow Avenue. Next of kin for Lydia Mendoza, 29, have been notified, police said in a news release. "Waco PD Detectives...
UPDATE (9:45 a.m. April 26) According to an update from the Amarillo Police Department, officials identified the driver involved in Monday afternoon’s shooting in east Amarillo as 26-year-old Ernesto Drew Pena. Officials with the department said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police […]
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was shot during a robbery Thursday morning. LCSO said deputies were called to Grace Medical Center at 50th Street and University Avenue for the report of a gunshot victim, who was identified as Lin Ling, 24. LCSO said she was transferred to Covenant Medical […]
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Four in close proximity shootings in Temple over the weekend have police investigating if they are related and who is responsible. Temple Deputy Chief Jeff Clark says the shell casings left in the driveway helps in finding answers. “Once [shell casings] run through the national data base, it will at […]
AMARILLO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Texas arrested an Oklahoma man in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse, Amarillo Police confirmed to KWTX. Mario Rodriquez, 30, was arrested in Hereford, Texas and taken to the Deaf Smith County Jail. Amarillo...
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old woman Saturday in connection with allegations that she got high on marijuana and used a broom, fishing poles, and a piece of metal rod to attack a man. Crystal Dawn Costlow, of Larue, is...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph is not facing charges following the fatal shooting of Cameron Ray back on March 18, according to multiple reports, but Dallas Police said Saturday two suspects have been taken into custody. The agency tweeted that Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, have both been...
Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested in Benbrook on Sunday and is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, authorities say. The incident happened while he was off-duty, according to a news release from the Fort Worth Police Department.Officer Johnson, who has worked for the department for four years, was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of an investigation surrounding the allegations, police said.In a statement the department said: "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior; therefore, a thorough investigation into the circumstances will be conducted," said the department in a statement.Officer Johnson was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.
The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Thomas Alejandro Gonzalez, 30, in southeast Austin Wednesday. He is accused of killing Lawrence Grayson, whose body was found in the greenbelt in the area of 1600 E. Stassney Lane on April 16.
Texas police are conducting a manhunt after an unknown assailant shot a woman multiple times in a Texas Roadhouse parking lot Saturday evening. The man reportedly shot the woman several times before fleeing in a pickup truck, which police are still tracking down. The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is unknown whether she had a prior connection with the shooter.
UPDATE: Our partners at KWTX-TV report that the student taken into custody in connection to Tuesday morning's stabbing at Belton High School is 18-year-od Caysen Tyler Allison. Bell County Jail records show he was booked there at 2:02 PM and charged with an unspecified third degree felony. In a news...
BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A teenager has died after being stabbed at Belton High School Tuesday morning, KWTX reports. Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, was stabbed by Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, during a fight in a school’s bathroom, authorities said. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police officers are searching for a murder suspect after a Sunday night shooting. Officers were dispatched to a shooting at 8:34 p.m. near the 3400 block of Morrow Avenue. When they arrived, they found two women with gunshot wounds. They were both transported to a local hospital, where one […]
