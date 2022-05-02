ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge hosts its annual Shield of Hope Gala

By Zach Labbe
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BARPROUD) ––– The Salvation of Greater Baton Rouge will hosts its ninth annual Shield of Hope Gala at the L’auberge Casino and Hotel on May 19....

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Baton Rouge nonprofit invites local students to free entrepreneurship training program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local nonprofit is lending a helping hand to Baton Rouge area high school students who want to become successful business owners and community leaders.  Known for its dedication to community development, the Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation (UREC) is focusing on assisting goal-oriented Capital area youths by means of its […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge

The numbers are in from Saturday's runoff election for 19th Judicial Court Judge. Stillwater Refuge of Hope hosted the 3rd annual "Together We Recover" event Saturday as part of community outreach for those impacted by drug addiction. Fans eager to see Garth Brooks perform in Tiger Stadium. Updated: 10 hours...
BATON ROUGE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Mother, daughter create family legacy of service at EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kawande Harris-Lane says she cannot stop smiling now that her daughter, Katrea Harris, has followed in her footsteps by graduating from the EBRSO Capitol Area Regional Training Academy. “It was such a special moment, and I will never forget it. I’ve been to many CARTA...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy