It’s happening: The Supreme Court has voted to overturn abortion rights by overruling Roe v. Wade, according to a document reportedly leaked from the court itself. This is devastating news that will have lethal consequences. If you’re one of the majority of adults in the U.S. who support abortion rights, the impulse to do something to fight back is probably ringing in your ears right now—and one of the quickest, most powerful things any one person can do right now is donate directly to one of the country’s 90-plus abortion funds.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO