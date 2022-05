Free cloud gaming platform Piepacker will rebrand to Jam.gg, as it also announces that Overcooked and more will be added to the service soon. The change to Jam.gg brings with it new features like public and larger game rooms, and an all-new user interface for both PC and mobile devices. Jam.gg is a free service that lets groups of users play games together in-browser, with a collection of retro titles available without requiring a download.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO