ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Missing Baltimore County Man May Be Armed, Police Say

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Baltimore County Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing man who they say could be carrying a gun.

Jingyi Deng was last seen in the Cockeysville area around 12 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, police said on Twitter .

Deng is described as standing 5'10," weighing 185 pounds and could be carrying a gun. Police are advising people to not approach him.

Sources believe Deng was near the Northern Central Railroad Trail. Police and K9 units were also said to be searching the watershed area around York Road with a command post set up at the Dutch Market, initial reports said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-887-1820 or 911.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cockeysville, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

'Daddy Jumped Out The Window' 3-Year-Old Tells Police In PA

A Pennsylvania man wanted for a parole violation barricaded himself with his 3-year-old son before jumping out a window, police say. Lower Allen Township police were called to assist the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force after Bennie Chisolm, 29, of Harrisburg, barricaded himself in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive, shortly before 10 a.m. on Apr. 4, the department said in a release.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltcopolice#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Gunman Lured PA Teen To Park Then Shot Him In 'Cold Blooded Execution,' DA Says

An 18-year-old man is facing murder charges in the "cold-blooded execution" of a 15-year-old Delaware County boy, authorities announced. Mark Laird, of Boothwyn, is accused of killing Reuben Rosado, whose body was found in Henry Johnson Park on Township Line Road and Veterans Drive in Trainer, on Tuesday, March 15, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Fentanyl-Laced 'Perc30' Kills 2 Virginia Teens, Authorities Say

Two Virginia teens died within days of each other after apparently ingesting counterfeit Percocet laced with fentanyl, authorities said. A 15-year-old died in Woodbridge on Sunday, April 24, and on April 26, a 14-year-old in Dale City, PWC police said. Police say the deaths are believed to be connected to the same drug, pending toxicology reports.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
265K+
Followers
41K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy