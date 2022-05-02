ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Unsettled Week Will Be Marked By Separate Rounds Of Wet Weather: Here's Day-By-Day Outlook

By Joe Lombardi
 3 days ago
The calendar may say we're in the early days of May, but it will feel more like March this week as an unsettled stretch will include separate rounds of wet weather.

"An active weather pattern and lot of fluctuation in the position of the jet stream is expected across the East in the coming week, allowing for a new storm to push through every few days," said AccuWeather.com Meteorologist Renee Duff .

The week's first storm system arrived overnight into Monday morning, May 2, bringing periods of rain and showers at that will last at times through the early afternoon, with a chance of more light rain or drizzle last through the early evening, the National Weather Service says.

Monday will be cloudy and cooler with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Tuesday, May 3 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

A stronger storm system is on track to arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, May 4, leading to a wet and dreary day with rain and showers at times Wednesday and a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Most of the precipitation will be through the morning and into the early afternoon Wednesday before gradually tapering off later in the day.

Following a true springlike, mostly sunny day on Thursday, May 5 with the mercury climbing to a high of around 70 degrees, there will be another chance for rain on Friday, May 6, with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

The week will wrap up with periods of rain on Saturday, March 7, with temperatures topping off in the mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

