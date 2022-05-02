ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Time is running out to enter Maryland’s $1M VaxCash promotion

By Will Vitka
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you want a shot at winning Maryland’s $1 million grand prize for getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, time is running out: the final...

wtop.com

Comments / 15

fuzzy
3d ago

I don't care if they were offering 20 million dollars I'm not taking experimental poison I've had covid twice I have natural immunity take your money and stuff it

Reply
4
John Smith
3d ago

it don't matter this contest is rigged anyway it'll be someone at Hogan knows personally that will end up winning it!!!!!

Reply
8
Lisa Stargel
3d ago

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂desperate.nope take your experimental gene therapy vaccine and shove it.

Reply
4
