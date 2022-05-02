Time is running out to enter Maryland’s $1M VaxCash promotion

Stewart Bainum JuniorImage from WikiCommons images. Stewart Bainum Junior has done a lot in his life. He has run two very successful businesses, served for eight years in the Maryland General Assembly, and tried to buy the Baltimore Sun. Recently he has formed the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism with his family as a non-profit organization focused on local Baltimore news and statewide news in Maryland. Last year he created the online non-profit news outlet, The Baltimore Banner.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO