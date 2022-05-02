Man arrested, accused in wife's murder in south Tulsa
Tulsa police have a man in custody in connection with a homicide in south Tulsa on Monday morning.
Police say a man called in around 4:30 a.m. saying he found his wife dead in the hallway at their home near 71st and Sheridan. When officers arrived, they found Sandra Bradley dead. The man, Charles Bradley, later told police he "may have done it."
Police booked Bradley into the Tulsa County Jail where he's facing a charge for First-Degree Murder.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as we learn more.
