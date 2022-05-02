DFW weather: Unsettled pattern this week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - This first week of May is living up to its reputation. Storms are in the forecast every day through Thursday evening, and there's the chance for severe weather nearly every day.North Texas got by relatively unscathed overnight – receiving some decent rain, hail and strong winds but no reports of any major issues. Now the wait begins to see what transpires this afternoon and evening.A dryline will approach from the west Monday afternoon and we'll watch to see if any storms can develop. If they do expect the storms to turn severe, with high winds and...

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO