Dallas, TX

DFW weather: Unsettled pattern this week

WFAA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotty thunderstorms are possible...

www.wfaa.com

WFAA

Morning Weather Update

Mostly cloudy & cooler today with a break from the showers and storms. The next round of storms rolls in late Wednesday.
CBS DFW

Storms in forecast through Thursday; severe potential tonight

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - This first week of May is living up to its reputation. Storms are in the forecast every day through Thursday evening, and there's the chance for severe weather nearly every day.North Texas got by relatively unscathed overnight – receiving some decent rain, hail and strong winds but no reports of any major issues. Now the wait begins to see what transpires this afternoon and evening.A dryline will approach from the west Monday afternoon and we'll watch to see if any storms can develop. If they do expect the storms to turn severe, with high winds and...
Mix 93.1

Plane Bound For Dallas Lost Part Of Wing At 35,000 Feet

There were some rather tense moments in the sky Tuesday evening during a flight from Charleston, South Carolina to Dallas/Ft. Worth. Those tense moments were caused after a part of the wing just fell off during mid-flight at 36,000 feet. The American Airlines flight was diverted to Birmingham where it landed without incident and all passengers disembarked safely.
DFW Community News

First Alert Weather Day until afternoon, more heat this weekend

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Chances are growing slimmer that North Texas will experience a last round of severe weather on Thursday. The showers and storms are developing ahead of a cold front this morning into early afternoon. Some areas west of Interstate-35 won't see any rain today, most of the precipitation will be focused east of I-35.
Thrillist

9 Reasons to Drive to Denton, Texas

You heard it here first: Denton is the new Austin. Perched 40 miles north of Dallas-Fort Worth and forming the tip of the Golden Triangle, the once-sleepy college town has blossomed into a verifiable destination city that masterfully merges small-town charm with a weirdness that many lifelong Austinites would probably give their firstborn to have back.
CandysDirt

Here’s How Much Average Rent You’ll Pay in the Dallas-Fort Worth Suburbs

Is the average monthly rent for an apartment in the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs any cheaper than living in a Dallas neighborhood?. Rent.com ran the numbers and determined that suburban life is cheaper than city living. Rent.com looked at the past year’s rental rates for a studio, one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments. Rent.com is an Atlanta-based apartment search engine and online marketplace catering to Millennials.
