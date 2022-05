The New York Giants are entering the 2022 NFL season with a brand new coaching staff. Brian Daboll is taking over as the new head coach after spending 2018-2021 as the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator. Daboll sat down today for an interview with the Tiki and Tierney Show on WFAN and discussed his upcoming first season as the Giants’ head coach. When asked about his quarterback, Daniel Jones, Brian Daboll gave a hint as to what the future could hold.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO