When farmers encounter adversity, they often look to the past for ways to overcome the challenges of today. That might not be as strong a guide in years to come. Wisconsin will be warmer and wetter in the coming years, climatologists told attendees during a webinar hosted by UW-Extension. So farmers will need to adjust and adapt. That may mean relying less on prior experience with Mother Nature. In a...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO