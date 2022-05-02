ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Pioneer Resources to host its 5th Annual Hats and Horses fundraiser

By Stacy Aukeman
 3 days ago
Pioneer Resources will host its 5th annual "Hats and Horses" fundraiser from 5-10 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. The Kentucky-Derby-themed party will take place under a tent on the grounds of Parmenter Law at 601 Terrace Street in Downtown Muskegon and will feature the Kentucky Derby race live.

Additional activities include several bucket raffles, live auction, cash bar, and heavy hors-d'oeuvres throughout the evening. Attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance and dress in derby attire and hats.

This year’s proceeds will be used for Pioneer Resources' various programs to serve its mission of helping people with disabilities and seniors to attain independence and dignity by creating opportunities for participation in the community.

Pioneer Resources began as an unincorporated association of parents and educators in the late 1940s, operating as Pioneer School and providing special education and therapy. 65 years later the agency offers a diverse array of individualized support and services for persons with disabilities as well as seniors.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets. https://www.betterunite.com/pioneerresources-2022hatshorses [betterunite.com]

