Kansas City, MO

Royals fall again to the Yankees

 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Aaron Judge returned from a scheduled day off to homer twice and drive in the tying run as the Yankees...

Royals beat Cardinals to snap losing streak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. hit his first major league home run, Brad Keller pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning and the Kansas City Royals beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 to end a four-game losing streak. Witt had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice. MJ Melendez got a hit in his big league debut and Edward Olivares had a career-high four of the Royals’ 15 hits. Keller allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings, walked three and struck out two. Witt extended his hitting streak to 11 games with his solo home run in the second inning off Dakota Hudson. The prized rookie launched an 0-1 changeup from Hudson 417 feet into the bleachers in left center.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals game time changes on Wednesday

Kansas City will play the St. Louis Cardinals at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium. The game had originally been scheduled at 6:10 p.m. but due to the weather forecast in Kansas City has been moved to an earlier starting time. Original tickets will remain valid for Wednesday's game at...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Junction City, KS
