We're about a month into the USFL's inaugural season and there's been a healthy amount of movement in the power rankings over that stretch. For the second week in a row, there is a shakeup at the No. 1 overall spot following a clash of the league's top two teams last weekend, along with a new club entering the top three and knocking on the door to possibly climb even higher. On the other end of the spectrum, the status quo with our rankings remained from the week prior, but there is now a definitive worst team in the USFL after the league's bottom two clubs went toe-to-toe.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO