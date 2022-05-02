ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, DE

Clayton Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

WBOC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLAYTON, Del.- A 45-year-old Clayton man is behind bars following his arrest on child pornography charges. Delaware State Police said that late last week, troopers and Department of Justice Investigators assigned to the Internet...

www.wboc.com

WBOC

Arrest Made in April Shooting in Front of Irish Mike’s in Dover

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 16 in front of Irish Mike's pub on Loockerman Street. Police on Wednesday said Jon Henry, of Dover, was identified as a suspect during the investigation and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. Officers from the Dover Police Department and U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force located Henry and took him into custody in his front yard in the 1400 Block of South Farmview Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 3. Officers then executed a search warrant on the home where police said they located a 9mm handgun, 56.3 grams of cocaine, and 969.1 grams of marijuana.
WBOC

Man Arrested for 8th Offense DUI Following Lewes Traffic Stop

LEWES, Del.- A 51-year-old man is facing 8th-offense DUI and related charges following a weekend traffic stop in Lewes. Delaware State Police said that at around 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, a trooper on patrol observed a Ford Expedition traveling at a high rate of speed on northbound Coastal Highway in the area of Dartmouth Drive. A traffic stop was initiated and the trooper made contact with the driver of the Ford, identified as Donald Sheldon, of Wilmington. Police said that upon making contact with Sheldon, the trooper observed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation ensued. Sheldon was subsequently taken into custody at the scene. A computer inquiry revealed that Sheldon had been convicted for seven prior DUI offenses.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Two Men Arrested for Stealing Boating Equipment in Sussex County

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two men on multiple charges following an investigation into numerous thefts of boating equipment in Sussex County. Police said that throughout March and April 2022, they fielded numerous reports of thefts of watercraft equipment and accessories that were occurring in boat yards in Lewes, Millsboro, and Milford. Detectives from the Troop 4 Property Crimes Unit were able to develop 30-year-old Christian O’Leary of Lewes, and 34-year-old Jacob Steele, of Dover, as two suspects associated with these thefts.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Millsboro Man on Probation Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

MILLSBORO, Del.- A 41-year-old man on probation is behind bars on drug and weapons charges following a police raid on his Millsboro home. Delaware State Police said that shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, April 29, troopers responded to the 28000 block of Mount Joy Road in Millsboro to assist probation and parole officers with an administrative probation search of Christopher Smith’s property.
MILLSBORO, DE
Clayton, DE
Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Clayton, DE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
#Child Pornography#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Icac Task Force
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
WBOC

Three Men Arrested for Salisbury Pharmacy Burglaries

SALISBURY, Md.- Three men are facing burglary and related charges following accusations that they broke into several Salisbury pharmacies and stole controlled dangerous substances. Salisbury police said Tuesday that the investigation got underway at around 3:30 a.m. Feb. 16, when officers responded to the Karemore Pharmacy, located at 817 Snow...
SALISBURY, MD

