Manchester United Send Scout To Watch Wolves Midfielder

Manchester United sent their scout to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves, according to a report.

The Portuguese midfielder's name has been linked to the Red Devils on numerous occasions over the last couple of years, including this year.

The 25-year-old, who has been with the Wolves since 2017, has been part of their Championship winning and Europa League squads, and has been a vital mainstay at the Midlands club.

His performances at Wolves has caught the eye of several clubs over the years, and one of them is Manchester United.

The Old Trafford club has midfield as one of their priority positions for recruitment in the summer transfer window, and a highly-skilled Neves has been on their radar for quite some time.

According to Birmingham Live's Alex Dicken, as cited by United Journal , the Premier League giants sent their scout to the Molinuex to watch the Wolves midfielder in action against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

The Portugal international, who is teammates with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo during international duty, is represented by none other than Jorge Mendes, who is also the agent of Ronaldo.

The report also stated that people at the Midlands club believe this could be Neves's last ever season at the club.

Among the clubs mentioned to be interested are Barcelona and Arsenal, with Manchester United one of the possible destinations for the midfielder.

As for his potential transfer fee, Wolves are said to be not demanding any record fee, but they would be looking to get something significant in the north of the £45 million which Liverpool paid them for fellow Portuguese Diogo Jo

Earlier last week, Wolves boss Bruno Lage, when asked about the future of Ruben Neves, said, "We need to be ready for everything, especially if you’re a club like Wolves."

"We’re the kind of club that cannot lose a big opportunity."

"These top players like Ruben Neves have a value of £100m. We need to be aware of everything, anything can happen, not just with Ruben but with any position."

He further added,"He’s an important player but, like I said, we need to wait for an offer and we need to wait to understand what will really happen."

