ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Mitsui posts record profit on strong metals, offsetting Russia loss

By Yuka Obayashi
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9xMd_0fQM1V8j00
The logo of Japanese trading company Mitsui & Co. is seen in Tokyo, Japan, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, May 2 (Reuters) - Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T) reported a record full-year profit on Monday as soaring metals and energy prices offset a loss from its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business in Russia amid the deepening Ukraine crisis.

"All business segments have performed well, with an overall profit reaching a significant new record high," Mitsui Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kenichi Hori told a news conference.

Net profit for the year through March 31 surged 173% from a year earlier to 914.7 billion yen ($7 billion), beating its February forecast of 840 billion yen, as higher prices of iron ore, coal and gas tripled its earnings from metals and energy operations.

The bumper profit offset a 20.9 billion yen loss on LNG business in Russia it booked in the January-March quarter.

After reassessing fair value of its Sakhalin-2 and Arctic-2 projects to reflect a downgrade of the Russian government's credit rating, Mitsui wrote down 80.6 billion yen on those assets and posted the one-off loss, it said.

As a result, Mitsui's outstanding investments, loans and guarantees for its LNG business in Russia came to 404.7 billion yen as of the end of March, against 430 billion yen as of end-December.

"We'll continue our involvement in the Sakhalin-2," Hori said, adding the project, in which it owns 12.5% stake, is important for Japan's energy supply.

Energy giant Shell (SHEL.L) in February said it would exit all its Russian operations, including the Sakhalin-2, after sanctions tightened on Moscow. read more

The Arctic-2 is continuing as there has been no formal decision to change the plan, Hori said, even though its partner TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) has recorded an impairment of about $4.1 billion partly related to the project. read more

"Still, there is a good chance that various circumstances will change the project's plan and if that happens, we'll make an announcement after reviewing the situation and confirming what needs to be confirmed among the partners," Hori said.

For the year through next March, Mitsui forecast a 13% decline in net profit to 800 billion yen, beating a mean forecast of 738.7 billion yen of 11 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

"While we expect some commodity markets, such as iron ore, to normalize, we aim to achieve strong earnings that is roughly on par with the previous year by strengthening our earnings base in areas that are less susceptible to market conditions," Hori said.

($1 = 130.2700 yen)

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue and Bernadette Baum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian c.bank sells 550 billion roubles at one-week repo auction

May 4 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 550 billion roubles ($7.99 billion) on offer at a one-week repo auction on Wednesday, facing demand of 1.3 trillion roubles, in a move to help lending institutions manage their liquidity. The cut-off rate was set at 14.15%. ($1 =...
WORLD
eenews.net

BP reports soaring profits, even as oil production is flat

BP PLC reported its best quarter in more than a decade yesterday, as rising oil and gas prices helped the British oil giant shrug off a $20.4 billion write-down of its Russian business. The company reported $6.2 billion in underlying profit for the first three months of the year. Analysts...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
International Business Times

Equinor Posts Record Profit As Gas Prices Soar In Europe

Equinor reported record earnings on Wednesday, as the war in Ukraine triggered an energy supply crunch that sent gas prices soaring to all-time highs. The state-controlled Norwegian company has emerged as a big winner in Europe's energy crisis, generating $18 billion in adjusted pretax earnings in the first quarter as it sold gas at prices more than four times as high as a year earlier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing

(Reuters) - MercadoLibre Inc said it was so far managing to recoup higher costs by boosting its prices as the South American e-commerce giant reversed a year-ago loss, helped by growth in its financial services unit. Chief Financial Officer Pedro Arnt said in a call with analysts that MercadoLibre was...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese#Mitsui Co Ltd#Lng#Arctic 2#Russian#Sakhalin 2#Shell
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two months after warning that Beijing appeared poised to help Russia in its fight against Ukraine, senior U.S. officials say they have not detected overt Chinese military and economic support, a welcome development in the tense U.S.-China relationship. U.S. officials told Reuters in recent days they remain...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

422K+
Followers
323K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy