Agriculture

The onion issue

WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnions — the secret savior, oftentimes MVP to almost any dish. But you may often find yourself asking, “Which onion do I use, when?” We break down the use cases and best practices for each type of onion, and even rate the various ways to cut them without shedding a tear,...

www.wfmz.com

WFMZ-TV Online

Bird flu spreads to duck operations in Berks County, USDA confirms

The avian flu reached its first commercial farms in Berks County, affecting more than 29,000 ducks. USDA, Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirms 29,500 birds are affected in Berks at a breeder facility, bringing the statewide death toll to 3,874,700. The second Berks County operation impacted produces duck meat,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Promenade Expands E-Commerce Platform for Restaurants and Beverage Stores

New Solutions – Promenade for Restaurants and Promenade for Beverage. Stores – Make Online Storefronts and Ordering Easy for Local Businesses. SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 5, 2022 Committed to providing local businesses with the digital capabilities to remain relevant and profitable, Promenade Group today announced the expansion of its e-commerce platform. Originally called BloomNation and built for local florists, Promenade is now offering its online e-commerce website and delivery platform to other markets with Promenade for Restaurants and Promenade for Beverage Stores. Promenade's industry-specific, easy-to-use e-commerce platform allows local businesses to thrive online and provides the technology and services needed to reach new customers, grow sales, build customer loyalty, and easily manage online and in-store orders while minimizing the need to share revenue with costly national delivery aggregators.
SANTA MONICA, CA

