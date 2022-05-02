The onion issue

New Solutions – Promenade for Restaurants and Promenade for Beverage. Stores – Make Online Storefronts and Ordering Easy for Local Businesses. SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 5, 2022 Committed to providing local businesses with the digital capabilities to remain relevant and profitable, Promenade Group today announced the expansion of its e-commerce platform. Originally called BloomNation and built for local florists, Promenade is now offering its online e-commerce website and delivery platform to other markets with Promenade for Restaurants and Promenade for Beverage Stores. Promenade's industry-specific, easy-to-use e-commerce platform allows local businesses to thrive online and provides the technology and services needed to reach new customers, grow sales, build customer loyalty, and easily manage online and in-store orders while minimizing the need to share revenue with costly national delivery aggregators.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO