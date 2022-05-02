100 days away: Iowa State Fair announces free entertainment

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair is only 100 days away and the iconic summer staple is chock full of entertainment. While the Grandstand shows have already been announced , fair officials are now revealing some of the free entertainment available to all fairgoers.

WHO 13 is excited to be one of the sponsors for the free stage at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater. Check out the list of free shows scheduled throughout the fair.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater sponsored by Prairie Meadows with media sponsor WHO 13

August 11 Ian Munsick

August 12 Adam Doleac

August 13 Frank Ray

August 14 Sammy Kershaw

August 15 Country Gold featuring LeRoy VanDyke with T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang

August 16 HAIRBALL

August 17 HAIRBALL

August 18 Wang Chung

August 19 Levi Hummon

August 20 Slaughter

August 21 Casey Donahew

Anne and Bill Riley Stage sponsored by Pepsi

August 11-12 Liliac

August 13 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation

August 14 Parranderos Latin Combo & Pillao Rodriguez

August 15-20 Ron Diamond

August 21 Anne Wilson

MidAmerican Energy Stage with Iowa Realty

August 11 Jason Brown

August 12 The Nadas

August 13 Colt Ford

August 14 Bulletboys

August 15 Stephen Pearcy the Voice of RATT

August 16 Spencer Crandall

August 17 Alana Springsteen

August 18 Resurrection- A Journey Tribute

August 19 Chase Matthew

August 20 Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue

August 21 Quiet Riot

Fun Forest Stage sponsored by Community Choice Credit Union

August 11-21 Fantastick Patrick

August 11-21 The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee

Other Grounds Entertainment

Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins – Country School area

Red Trouser Show – Expo Hill

Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art – Near Giant Slide

Sandscapes – Thrill Ville Entrance on Grand

Disc-Connected K-9’s, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water – Jacobsen Building West Lawn

Wheels of Agriculture – Near Gate 13 and Little Hands on the Farm

Bandaloni, Strolling Piano, Robocars – Strolling

The Iowa State Fair runs August 11 – 21, 2022, and advance tickets are already available for purchase on the fair’s website . If you buy tickets ahead of time you’ll save some money. Tickets for those 12 and over are $9 ($14 at the gate) and for kids ages 6 to 11 it’s $5 ($8 at the gate).

