Iowa State

100 days away: Iowa State Fair announces free entertainment

By Kelly Maricle
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – The 2022 Iowa State Fair is only 100 days away and the iconic summer staple is chock full of entertainment. While the Grandstand shows have already been announced , fair officials are now revealing some of the free entertainment available to all fairgoers.

WHO 13 is excited to be one of the sponsors for the free stage at the Susan Knapp Amphitheater. Check out the list of free shows scheduled throughout the fair.

Susan Knapp Amphitheater

  • August 11                    Ian Munsick
  • August 12                    Adam Doleac
  • August 13                    Frank Ray
  • August 14                    Sammy Kershaw
  • August 15                    Country Gold featuring LeRoy VanDyke with T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang
  • August 16                    HAIRBALL
  • August 17                    HAIRBALL
  • August 18                    Wang Chung
  • August 19                    Levi Hummon
  • August 20                    Slaughter
  • August 21                    Casey Donahew

Anne and Bill Riley Stage

  • August 11-12               Liliac
  • August 13                    2022 Iowa State Fair Queen Coronation
  • August 14                    Parranderos Latin Combo & Pillao Rodriguez
  • August 15-20               Ron Diamond
  • August 21                    Anne Wilson

MidAmerican Energy Stage

  • August 11                    Jason Brown
  • August 12                    The Nadas
  • August 13                    Colt Ford
  • August 14                    Bulletboys
  • August 15                    Stephen Pearcy the Voice of RATT
  • August 16                    Spencer Crandall
  • August 17                    Alana Springsteen
  • August 18                    Resurrection- A Journey Tribute
  • August 19                    Chase Matthew
  • August 20                    Bob Dorr’s Iowa Music Revue
  • August 21                    Quiet Riot

Fun Forest Stage

  • August 11-21               Fantastick Patrick
  • August 11-21               The Rubber Chicken Show with Greg Frisbee

Other Grounds Entertainment

  • Chainsaw Artists Gary Keenan and TJ Jenkins – Country School area
  • Red Trouser Show – Expo Hill
  • Brian Sobaski’s Straw Art – Near Giant Slide
  • Sandscapes – Thrill Ville Entrance on Grand
  • Disc-Connected K-9’s, sponsored by Mountain Valley Spring Water – Jacobsen Building West Lawn
  • Wheels of Agriculture – Near Gate 13 and Little Hands on the Farm
  • Bandaloni, Strolling Piano, Robocars – Strolling

The Iowa State Fair runs August 11 – 21, 2022, and advance tickets are already available for purchase on the fair’s website . If you buy tickets ahead of time you’ll save some money. Tickets for those 12 and over are $9 ($14 at the gate) and for kids ages 6 to 11 it’s $5 ($8 at the gate).

