The creatures at Eudora Wildlife Safari Park are exotic, but their place of birth is not. “A lot of the animals were born on our farm – like all the zebras and camels, and a lot of the Watusi cattle,” said Mark Nisbet, who spoke to the Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday at Newberry Hall about his business, which also is known as Eudora Farms.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO