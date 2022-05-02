ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mazda CX-70 Coming With Hybrid Four-Cylinder Engine

By Roger Biermann
 3 days ago
Mazda is killing sedans and coupes in favor of five new luxury SUVs. While the Mazda CX-50 retains a front-wheel-drive-based platform, the larger SUVs will be built on a new scalable rear-wheel-drive architecture. We've already seen the Mazda CX-60 in Europe, and we know that a CX-70 will follow for America,...

