ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

State grant helps fund USD 428 preschool education

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Great Bend School District has been awarded a Kansas preschool pilot grant totaling more than $171,000 from the Kansas Department of Education. The money will be...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

Bushton school building still serving community

The school building in Bushton that was closed in 2019 because of school consolidation has new life thanks to donations from area citizens and a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The city of Bushton purchased the building in 2020 and began renovating it into a multi-purpose facility. The...
BUSHTON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Great Bend, KS
Education
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Education
Great Bend, KS
Government
Great Bend Post

Headcounts are down at public schools. Now budgets are too

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A school system in suburban Kansas City is eliminating over 100 jobs, including kindergarten aides and library clerks. Oakland, California, is closing seven schools. Other districts around the country are merging classrooms, selling buildings and leaving teaching positions unfilled in order to close budget gaps.
MISSION, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Co. Commissioners focus on inmates' mental health

Concerns about local jail inmates who experience mental health problems came up Wednesday at the weekly meeting of the Barton County Commission before commissioners passed a proclamation declaring the month of May as Mental Health Awareness Month. Julie Kramp, executive director for the Center for Counseling and Consultation, told commissioners...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy