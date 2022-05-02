ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-01 19:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Tangipahoa; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Ascension; Iberville;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG AND NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caldwell, Grant, La Salle, Natchitoches, Sabine, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Natchitoches; Sabine; Winn Temporary gusty winds will impact portions of Grant, Caldwell, Natchitoches, northern La Salle, Sabine and Winn Parishes, southeastern Angelina, southeastern San Augustine and Sabine Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar and observations were tracking gusty winds, potentially up to 50 mph, along a line extending from near Buckner to 6 miles southeast of Many. Movement of the area of gusty south to southwest winds was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Columbia, Milam, Jena, Many, Zwolle, Colfax, Olla, Hemphill, Clarks, Pineland, Montgomery, Grayson, Browndell, Midway, Rosevine, Urania, Florien and Provencal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pride, or 10 miles southeast of Clinton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensburg, Montpelier and Pride. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Louis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Arnold. Meramec River near Sullivan. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Eureka. Meramec River at Pacific. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Arnold. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 32.0 feet, Near this height, New Baumgartner Road in front of the Fred Weber Quarry begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday was 24.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 31.8 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Meramec River Arnold 24.0 24.0 27.2 30.0 31.4 31.8 30.3
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 17:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bates The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post affecting Bates and Linn KS Counties. For the Marais Des Cygnes River...Minor flooding is forecast at La Cygne...Moderate flooding is forecast at Trading Post. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Marais Des Cygnes River near Trading Post. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying farmland occurs and water begins to approach Stateline Road north of the river gauge. At 29.0 feet, Stateline Road is flooded north of the river gauge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 29.9 feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 27.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Trading Post 27.0 24.9 Thu 9pm 25.8 29.9 28.7
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Saline The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Saline River At Benton affecting Saline County. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Saline River At Benton. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding begins at 18 feet, flooding of low lying pastures along the west bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 early Friday morning. - Action stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Saline River Benton 18.0 6.6 Thu 7 PM 11.7 5.8 5.1 17.5 1 AM 5/06
SALINE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Hermann. Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River at Hermann. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Near this height, Gutenberg Street begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Hermann 21.0 23.8 26.5 23.6 22.7 21.2 17.8
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Southwestern Chouteau County in north central Montana Northeastern Cascade County in central Montana * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 847 PM MDT, a line of thunderstorms with severe wind gusts was located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Black Eagle to near Belt to 23 miles west of Geyser, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed gusts in excess of 60 mph near Great Falls. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Benton, Belt, Geyser, Highwood, Carter, Shonkin, Floweree, Raynesford, Armington, Portage, Sluice Boxes State Park and Malmstrom Afb. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Crawford; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Arnold. Meramec River near Sullivan. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Eureka. Meramec River at Pacific. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Sullivan. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Near this height, Missouri Route N will be closed in both directions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Meramec River Sullivan 11.0 13.2 18.0 14.6 10.1 7.8 6.8
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. At 26.0 feet, Many farm levees along Big Creek are overtopped. Flooding of rural areas behind the levees occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 7pm 7pm 7pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 24.1 Thu 3pm 24.4 24.2 20.7
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bradley, Calhoun, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Hot Spring and Clark Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 80.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs at this level. Levee gates should be closed to prevent the river from backing into Calion Lake. Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. There is wide coverage of flooding in the river bottoms. At 83.0 feet, Access to oil and gas rigs and to timber is flooded. Calhoun County Road 131 is completely under water leading to old Lock 8 river access. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 81.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 83.5 feet Thursday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 81.5 Thu 7 PM 82.4 82.7 83.0 83.5 7AM 05/12
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Prairie; White; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Georgetown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area and Raft Creek Bottoms inundated. Roads in the bottoms are flooded. At 22.0 feet, Farm fields and farm roads on either side of Highway 36 west of Georgetown inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date White River Georgetown 21.0 21.6 Thu 8 PM 21.5 21.5 21.5 STEADY
PRAIRIE COUNTY, AR

