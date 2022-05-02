Special Weather Statement issued for Central Tangipahoa, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Caldwell; Grant; La Salle; Natchitoches; Sabine; Winn Temporary gusty winds will impact portions of Grant, Caldwell, Natchitoches, northern La Salle, Sabine and Winn Parishes, southeastern Angelina, southeastern San Augustine and Sabine Counties through 1045 PM CDT At 1005 PM CDT, Doppler radar and observations were tracking gusty winds, potentially up to 50 mph, along a line extending from near Buckner to 6 miles southeast of Many. Movement of the area of gusty south to southwest winds was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Winnfield, Columbia, Milam, Jena, Many, Zwolle, Colfax, Olla, Hemphill, Clarks, Pineland, Montgomery, Grayson, Browndell, Midway, Rosevine, Urania, Florien and Provencal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
