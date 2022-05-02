Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday, from 1 PM to 8 PM, for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Saturday evening, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222 and 225 through 237, which includes the Upper Arkansas River Valley, Teller County, Fremont County, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and all of the southeast Plains including El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Sunday morning through Sunday evening, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222 and 225 through 237, which includes the Upper Arkansas River Valley, Teller County, Fremont County, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and all of the southeast Plains including El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222 225...226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 236 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...225...226 227...228...229...230...231...232... 233...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...225 226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Late Saturday morning through the early evening, and late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
