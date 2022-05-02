ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amite County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-02 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Bourbeuse River at Union. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bourbeuse River at Union. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 23.6 feet, Lower floor of Crystal Ice and Fuel begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 23.7 feet early Saturday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Bourbeuse River Union 15.0 13.5 20.8 23.5 17.2 7.8 5.1
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Saline The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Saline River At Benton affecting Saline County. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Saline River At Benton. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Minor flooding begins at 18 feet, flooding of low lying pastures along the west bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 6.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 early Friday morning. - Action stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Saline River Benton 18.0 6.6 Thu 7 PM 11.7 5.8 5.1 17.5 1 AM 5/06
SALINE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Colquitt, Cook, Tift by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Berrien; Colquitt; Cook; Tift The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Cook County in south central Georgia Berrien County in south central Georgia Northeastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia Southeastern Tift County in south central Georgia * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 647 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Omega, or 11 miles south of Tifton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Nashville, Adel, Sparks, Enigma, Omega, Lenox, Alapaha, Ellenton, Reed Bingham State Park, Eldorado, Massee, Glory, Flat Ford, Wagon Wheel, Weber, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton and Berrien Co A/P. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal North Bay Including Point Reyes National Seashore; Northern Monterey Bay; San Francisco; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Sneaker waves are no longer expected, but some rip currents and occasional large shore break are could linger into the night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina, Summit by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 19:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for north central and northeastern Ohio. Target Area: Cuyahoga; Lorain; Medina; Summit The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio Medina County in northeastern Ohio Northern Summit County in northeastern Ohio Lorain County in north central Ohio * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 724 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Lorain to near North Ridgeville to near New London, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Elyria, Medina, Willowick, Vermilion, Parma, Lakewood, Cuyahoga Falls, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, Westlake, North Royalton, North Ridgeville, Kent, Solon and Avon Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gasconade, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Gasconade; Montgomery Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Hermann. Osage River near Mari-Osa Campground. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River at Hermann. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Near this height, Gutenberg Street begins flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 23.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday was 23.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday evening. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Hermann 21.0 23.8 26.5 23.6 22.7 21.2 17.8
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Cass, Henry, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cass; Henry; Johnson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Big Creek at Blairstown affecting Johnson MO, Cass and Henry Counties. For the Big Creek...including Blairstown...Moderate flooding is forecast. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Creek at Blairstown. * WHEN...Until late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The west bank of the creek begins to flood. At 23.0 feet, Flooding occurs at the west approach to the N Highway bridge located 0.2 miles west of Blairstown. Flooding also occurs across B Highway near Big Creek which is several miles northwest of Blairstown. At 26.0 feet, Many farm levees along Big Creek are overtopped. Flooding of rural areas behind the levees occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 7pm 7pm 7pm Big Creek Blairstown 20.0 24.1 Thu 3pm 24.4 24.2 20.7
CASS COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 02:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 23:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 500 PM CDT. Target Area: Bates; Vernon The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Missouri Little Osage River at Fulton affecting Bourbon County. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. Marmaton River at Fort Scott affecting Bourbon County. Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Sac River near Caplinger Mills affecting Cedar County. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Fulton, Horton Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Marmaton River Basin...including Fort Scott, Nevada Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. For the Sac River Basin...including Caplinger Mills...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO LATE SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Osage River near Schell City. * WHEN...From late tonight to late Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, flooding occurs around the Schell-Osage Conservation area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue rising to a crest of 34.2 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 30.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BATES COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 19:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-06 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Arkadelphia affecting Hot Spring and Clark Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...From Friday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Low lying pastures and timber land along the river begins to flood. Sandy Beach Park at Camden starts to flood. At 28.0 feet, Sandy Beach Park and portions of the Riverwalk area off of Washington Street are inundated. At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 21.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue rising to a crest of 31.0 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 21.4 Thu 7 PM 25.9 29.3 30.4 31.0 7 AM 5/09
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Crawford; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Arnold. Meramec River near Sullivan. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Eureka. Meramec River at Pacific. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Sullivan. * WHEN...Until Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Near this height, Missouri Route N will be closed in both directions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CDT Thursday was 13.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Meramec River Sullivan 11.0 13.2 18.0 14.6 10.1 7.8 6.8
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:04:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Louis The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Arnold. Meramec River near Sullivan. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Meramec River near Eureka. Meramec River at Pacific. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Meramec River near Eureka. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon to late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, The athletic fields at Eureka Senior High School begin flooding near this height. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 24.4 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Meramec River Eureka 19.0 16.3 20.0 22.6 24.4 22.6 12.5
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kemper, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kemper; Lauderdale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN KEMPER AND NORTHWESTERN LAUDERDALE COUNTIES At 915 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Blackwater, or 8 miles north of Meridian Station, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near De Kalb around 920 PM CDT. Porterville and Electric Mills around 940 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Scooba. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Callaway, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Rainfall heavier than forecast could cause river levels to rise even higher than predicted. The National Weather Service will monitor this developing situation and issue follow up statements as conditions change. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Callaway; Osage The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Missouri River at Washington. Missouri River near Chamois. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Missouri River near Chamois. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 7 pm Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Missouri River Chamois 17.0 15.2 20.4 16.9 14.9 13.2 11.6
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 22:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 1005 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pride, or 10 miles southeast of Clinton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greensburg, Montpelier and Pride. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 20:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-05 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Southwestern Chouteau County in north central Montana Northeastern Cascade County in central Montana * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 847 PM MDT, a line of thunderstorms with severe wind gusts was located along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Black Eagle to near Belt to 23 miles west of Geyser, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated and observed gusts in excess of 60 mph near Great Falls. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Benton, Belt, Geyser, Highwood, Carter, Shonkin, Floweree, Raynesford, Armington, Portage, Sluice Boxes State Park and Malmstrom Afb. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Lower Kuskokwim Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 01:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-06 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Kuskokwim Valley FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING ALONG THE KUSKOKWIM RIVER FROM STONY RIVER TO CROOKED CREEK * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Kuskokwim River from Stony River to Crooked Creek. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Ice jam flooding has high uncertainty. Impacts could range between localized high water and severe flooding. Now is the time to take precautions. Where possible, move items to higher ground and prepare your community for possible flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There are 20 plus miles of firm ice in place along the Kuskokwim River between Crooked Creek and Napaimute. Tributaries between Stony River and Crooked Creek are opening up and adding water to the Kuskokwim River, which is causing moving ice and bankful conditions. An ice jam downstream of Crooked Creek near Rabbit Island remains in place. Water levels continue to steadily rise and will continue to rise until the ice jam releases. An ice jam has also formed along the Kuskokwim River below the community of Stony River. The Stony River feeding into the Kuskokwim River is above flood stage. Should ice from upstream of Stony River begin to move, it likely would result in ice jam flooding in the community of Stony River. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Please stay tuned to weather.gov/Anchorage, NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation.
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Fremont County Including Canon City, Howard, Texas Creek; Huerfano County Including Walsenburg; Kiowa County Including Eads; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Prowers County Including Lamar; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs; Southern Front Range Including Sangre De Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, La Veta Pass; Teller County, Rampart Range Including Pikes Peak and Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument; Upper Arkansas River Valley Including Lake County and Chaffee County; Western Las Animas County Including Trinidad and Thatcher Red Flag Warning remains in effect for Friday, from 1 PM to 8 PM, for gusty winds and low relative humidity for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Saturday morning through Saturday evening, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222 and 225 through 237, which includes the Upper Arkansas River Valley, Teller County, Fremont County, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and all of the southeast Plains including El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Sunday morning through Sunday evening, for strong winds and low relative humidity, for Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222 and 225 through 237, which includes the Upper Arkansas River Valley, Teller County, Fremont County, the Sangre de Cristo and Wet Mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, and all of the southeast Plains including El Paso, Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Crowley, Otero, Bent, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca Counties FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222 225...226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 236 AND 237 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 220...221...222...225...226 227...228...229...230...231...232... 233...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather Watch for strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 220...221...222...225 226...227...228...229...230...231...232...233...234...235 236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...Late Saturday morning through the early evening, and late Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 6 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
BACA COUNTY, CO

