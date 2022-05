MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority District 1 seat is one of two MWA races on the May 24 nonpartisan ballot. Incumbent Anissa Jones said she was happy to be able to share her reasons for running for re-election in a taped interview for the Center for Collaborative Journalism. Her opponent, Eleanor Welch was not able to accept the CCJ invitation because of health issues she said were related to an injury suffered in March while working as an educational aide at the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center, Welch said.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO