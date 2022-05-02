ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Latino Art Fair

By Madison365 staff
 3 days ago
The Latino Art Fair will take place Saturday, May 7, 4-6 p.m., at the Overture Center for the...

Madison365

Centro Hispano’s Annual Strategic Update introduces Centro’s campaign for a new home

The Centro Hispano Annual Strategic Update, a chance to provide the greater community with an update on the non-profit agency’s work, was held virtually on Thursday. The Annual Strategic Update, which has been a tradition at Centro for almost a decade, was a chance to introduce Centro’s ‘new home’ to the community, a new building that will be located in the heart of the Burr Oaks neighborhood across the street from Lincoln Elementary School and just down the road from Centro’s current facility.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

4th Annual Sun Prairie B.E.A.M. Awards

The 4th Annual Sun Prairie B.E.A.M. Awards ceremony will be an in-person event at Bank of Sun Prairie at Ashley Field on Sunday, April 24, at 2 p.m. The B.E.A.M. Awards “shine a beaming light” on the positive examples of Black excellence and achievement in our community. Over 700 awards will be given to our Black scholars and Black adults, including staff, leaders and parents/guardians. Names were submitted for awards based on the following five categories.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Madison365

Women in Focus to honor 21 students at Scholarship Award Reception Sunday

“These kids are very, very bright and they have chosen professions where they are going to help the Madison community, the larger community, and the world with their education,” says longtime Women in Focus Inc. member Sally Hestad. “So we are thrilled to be able to continue in our mission we’ve had so many years of encouraging these students of color to succeed in education because this is the way that good change will come to the world.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

UW alumna, poet Ajanae Dawkins earns prestigious residency at Taft Museum of Art

Ajanae Dawkins, a Detroit native and UW-Madison alum, is the 2022 Duncanson Artist-in-Residence at the Taft Museum of Art in downtown Cincinnati. Dawkins will hold a prestigious two-week residency created by the Taft Museum of Art and the Robert S. Duncanson Society in honor of the legendary landscape painter, Robert S. Duncanson. At the opening reception, which took place Sunday, Dawkins was officially unveiled to the public as the 35th Duncanson Artist-in-Residence at the Taft Museum of Art. She shared some poems and was surprised by Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval, who declared April 10th Ajanae Dawkins Day.
CINCINNATI, OH
Madison365

“We’re making history right now.” Groundbreaking Black homeownership program welcomes first homeowner

“This has been a long time coming. I am super excited. When you see a dream come true that you’ve been working on for so long, it’s kind of eye-opening and mind-boggling,” Tiffany Malone tells Madison365. “And then when you look across the table and you see a single Black female — that could be you or anybody else that you know — accomplish such a goal in life with the help of a downpayment assistance program that has little to no restriction. It’s really awesome.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

After two-year hiatus, Madison College Pow Wow Returns

As the Native American Student Association at Madison College celebrates its 30th year, its signature public event returns after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Annual Spring Pow Wow is set for this Saturday at the Redsten Gym on the Madison College Truax Campus...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

14th Annual Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch

The 14th Annual Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch will be held Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Please join us as we honor generations of motherhood with a delicious meal, special guest speakers, music, a rose petal walk, and more. The 14th Annual Pre-Mother’s Day will focus on living a legacy...
CELEBRATIONS
Madison365

Class of 2022 Odyssey Graduation Ceremony

The Class of 2022 Odyssey Graduation Ceremony will take place Wednesday, May 4, 6-7:30 p.m. at the UW Memorial Union Terrace. You are cordially invited to attend the inspiring and memorable graduation ceremony for students of the UW Odyssey Project Class of 2022. Please join Odyssey co-directors Emily Auerbach and Kevin Mullen along with other Odyssey faculty and staff in celebrating students’ successful completion of six UW credits in English following two semesters studying challenging works of literature, American history, art history, and philosophy.
EDUCATION
Madison365

The art gallery where Christina Yuna Lee once worked honors her life and legacy

(CNN) — Two months since Christina Yuna Lee was brutally killed in her New York Chinatown apartment, family and friends are finding new ways to pay tribute to her life. The latest comes in the form of an exhibition at Manhattan’s Eli Klein Gallery — where Lee once worked a decade ago — opening in her honor. It features the work of nine Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists, and includes an original piece by Lee herself. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Christina Yuna Lee Memorial Fund, which supports causes important to her.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for April 30

Here are our most popular stories of the week. display plaques acknowledging the Ho-Chunk heritage of the Madison area. The rapidly expanding Dear Diary program will host its HER Space Brunch on Sunday. campaign to build a new home on Madison’s south side. Oneida’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

