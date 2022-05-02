ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Woman Dead in Waco Shooting Identified, Suspect Sought

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim of this Sunday night shooting has been identified as 29-year-old Lydia Mendoza. The next of kin have been notified and Waco PD Detectives...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Waco, TX
Crime & Safety
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police identify driver in Monday afternoon shooting

UPDATE (9:45 a.m. April 26) According to an update from the Amarillo Police Department, officials identified the driver involved in Monday afternoon’s shooting in east Amarillo as 26-year-old Ernesto Drew Pena. Officials with the department said that the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Original Story: AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lydia Mendoza
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
ValleyCentral

Victim identified in fatal Cameron County crash

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 3:20 p.m. on State Highway 48, across from KeppelAMFELS. The investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound on Highway 48 […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Waco Police#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Waco Pd Detectives
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

2-year-old escapes from Lubbock daycare

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock mother is asking questions Wednesday after her 2-year-old child escaped a daycare. Kailey Vasquez, mother of 2-year old Kielan Williams, said her child was at recess at Teacher’s Touch Daycare in the 5200 block of 75th Street when he escaped the property. Kielan then wandered into a surrounding neighborhood where […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KLST/KSAN

Missing teen linked to a San Angelo man

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Comanche Police Department needs your help in locating 15-year-old Regan Rivera who went missing from her home in Comanche on April 18th at around 5:30 PM. She was last seen in her garage wearing jean shorts. The type of shirt is unknown. Regan is described to be 5 feet 6 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kait 8

Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A teenager has died after being stabbed at Belton High School Tuesday morning, KWTX reports. Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, was stabbed by Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, during a fight in a school’s bathroom, authorities said. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident...
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy