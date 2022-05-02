ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Police Investigating Homicide on Western Avenue

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Green Bay are investigating a homicide from over the weekend. Officers were called to the intersection of Western and Perkins Avenues on a report of shots...

www.seehafernews.com

