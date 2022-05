With the series knotted at 1-1, the Golden State Warriors return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies in the next two matchups of this best-of-seven second round NBA playoffs series, and you can still get tickets for Game 3 and Game 4 if you plan on attending. Game 3 tips off on Saturday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m. PT and Game 4 tips off on Monday, May 9 at 7 p.m. PT from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. Here’s how you can get seats for both games.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO