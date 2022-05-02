ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Atabai review – great man’s homecoming in sincere Iranian drama about love and loss

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXnMF_0fQLwoSz00
The Iranian landscape provides an atmospheric backdrop. Photograph: Omid Salehi

Iranian actor-director Niki Karimi has created a very involved film, clotted with anger and pain, straining towards some emotional meaning or resolution which, for me, never satisfyingly emerges. She has co-written it with the film’s leading man, Hadi Hejazifar who with unsmiling intensity plays Kazem, a respected architect bearing the honorific “atabai”, (meaning roughly “great man”). Kazem returns to his home village near Iran’s Lake Urmia (an important tourist attraction) after some time away, and his homecoming opens old wounds within him.

This home village was where his sister took her own life, after abuse from the man to whom she was forced into marriage by their cruel father, while secretly in love with Kazem’s best friend, whom Kazem now despises for not fighting for her. Now Kazem finds that his sister’s hated husband has cynically sold the beautiful orchard which was part of the dowry he received, to cover his debts. But the man who has bought it has two daughters – and Kazem finds himself falling in love with one of them.

This is a curious film: acted and directed with great sincerity, impeccable formal control, an obvious feel for the landscape – and interesting use of voiceover, unusual in Iranian cinema. Yet the central narrative element of Kazem falling in love, and another woman falling in love with him, feels underdramatised and unconvincing. It’s clearly something that comes from a personal place in the hearts of its co-writers, but it leaves you wondering about the actual story or stories that inspired it.

• Atabai is released on 6 May in cinemas.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sincerity#Drama#Iranian#Omid#Underdrama
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kate Middleton Cut Off 'Pushy' Mom Carole After She Began Interfering Too Much In Royal's Home Life, Claims Insider

It looks like the royal's family drama goes well beyond their troubles with Prince Harry. While Kate Middleton often turned to her mother Carole Middleton for extra help with her and Prince William's kids, an insider told Star magazine that the ladies' relationship has taken a turn south, as the Duchess of Cambridge's mom has become a little too involved in her daughter's personal life."Carole is a very push mother," the insider said, adding that the duo haven't talked in three months after Kate told her "to back off." WHY PRINCE HARRY WON'T ATTEND PRINCE CHARLES & CAMILLA PARKER-BOWLES' CORONATION...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Daily Mail

Ethel Kennedy's daughters celebrate the matriarch's 94th birthday by sharing touching family photos and childhood images - while praising her 'grace, humor and spunk'

Kennedy matriarch Ethel's daughters marked her 94th birthday on Monday by sharing touching tributes to their mother on Instagram - while posting several intimate family photos and childhood images. Both Kerry and Rory Kennedy shared social media posts marking the occasion, while also praising their 'superwoman' mother's 'grace, humor and...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Trump’s allies: ‘Why are these guys so bad at committing crimes?’

Stephen Colbert caught up on a deluge of January 6 committee news following a week off from the Late Show with Covid. Starting with: the 2,319 text messages handed over to the committee by Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. “That’s a lot of messages,” Colbert said on Monday evening. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”
POTUS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

263K+
Followers
67K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy