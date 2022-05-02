AudioCodes: Q1 Earnings Insights

AudioCodes AUDC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AudioCodes missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.36.

Revenue was up $7.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 7.4% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at AudioCodes's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.39 0.39 0.36 0.33

EPS Actual 0.39 0.38 0.37 0.37

Revenue Estimate 65.50M 62.46M 60.07M 57.98M

Revenue Actual 66.10M 63.41M 60.58M 58.84M

To track all earnings releases for AudioCodes visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.