The hard-fought but big win was achieved by the Golden State Warriors in the first game of the NBA Champions League playoff semifinals, defeating the home Grizzlies 117-116 in Memphis. In the dramatic finale, everything revolved around Klay Thompson, who 39.7 seconds before the end scored a "dead ball", and then at 36.6 seconds to the siren hit, it turned out, the winning three-pointer for 117-116.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO