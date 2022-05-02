The Latest GQ Box Comes With a Swanky Pair of Leading-Man Shades

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best Casio watches for men offer something for pretty much every outfit and occasion, usually for way less money than you’d expect. After more than 40 years in the game, not only has the storied Japanese brand figured out how to make affordable timepieces that look dope, it's also become known for hawking some of the toughest, longest-lasting digital watches on the planet. From the Casio Classic, a sleek three-hander that costs less than your average weekday lunch, to the beefy ProTrek, a watch that comes with its own altimeter, barometer and compass, Casio consistently nails the sweet spot of style, performance, and value. And that’s only one reason why Casio timepieces are a favorite of everyone from off-the-grid survivalists to fashion-savvy watch collectors like Pete Davidson, John Mayer, and Tyler, The Creator. Whether you’ve got a safe full of Cartiers and Rolexes at home or are just starting to build out your collection, you’ll be in good company with any of the below.

