ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The Latest GQ Box Comes With a Swanky Pair of Leading-Man Shades

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're pretty excited about the newest edition of the GQ Box. The sunglasses? Cool as hell and [whispers] $50 off what they normally cost. But before we get to that…. First, let us explain how the GQ Box works: Every three months, we pile a bunch of GQ editor-endorsed goodies in...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
GQMagazine

Bag-a-Palooza: 23 Slings, Satchels, Totes, and Other It Bags of the Moment

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s hype-fueled fashion landscape yields a mountain of fresh menswear every month. Which is why every issue of GQ now includes The Drops, a guide to the best of the best new gear as it hits stores. This month, we’re diving into the wide, weird world of bags: the pouches, purses, backpacks, totes, satchels, and more you’ll need to transport your stuff in style this summer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

How a Luxury Brand Best Known for Silk Scarves Made the Next Great Watch

Recently, I met a serious watch fan named Nico. He didn’t want to describe himself as a “big collector,” but his collection of legendary five- and six-figure pieces from the industry’s most revered houses suggested otherwise. We were in touch because I'd been looking for folks who'd recently bought watches from Hermès, the French house famous for its fancy silk scarves and, if you’re Drake, future-wifey-worthy bags. I can't say I was expecting someone like Nico, who owned many of the watch world’s established icons.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Embrace Your Inner Art School Kid With Uniqlo's Latest Collab

Few other labels has make menswear quite as fun and colorful as Marni. Many of today's in-demand luxury brands rely on logos upon logos, but the Italian fashion house instead turns to vibrant colors and head-turning patterns. And it does so with artistic flair and an exacting vision that has made it one of the hottest labels around. Now, Marni brings that signature brand of quirky playfulness to the masses with a brand-new collaboration with Uniqlo.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Teddy Santis and New Balance Bring Out the Big Dogs for Their First Collection Together

A little over a year after announcing they were becoming more than collaborators, New Balance and Aimé Leon Dore’s Teddy Santis are set to release their first collection together. Santis was brought on as creative director of New Balance’s premium MADE in USA sub-line with the hope the brand could borrow some of the buzz that keeps ALD’s Manhattan store consistently mobbed—and that have turned his lengthy string of NB collabs into hits. The first batch of products release today, and it seems like the collection has all the makings of another sell-out.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#The Gq Box#Socal#Diff
GQMagazine

On The Rocks

Latto Shows Off Her Insane Jewelry Collection | On The Rocks. Latto has been dropping racks on jewelry since she was 18-years-old. From her $120K "Big Latto" slot machine pendant to her first Rolex, Latto shows off her insane jewelry collection. Latto's new album 777 is out now. Transcript. I...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Met Gala 2022: All the Best Dressed Celebrities on the Red Carpet

The Met Gala—known formally as fashion's biggest night, and informally as an absolute bonanza of big fits—is here. This year's event is the continuation of a theme: while September's event instructed celebs to dress in the spirit of “American Independence," this go-round bookends the proceedings with a theme of “Gilded Glamour.” What, exactly, that means for the looks remains to be seen, but it's safe to expect some absolutely next-level dressing (and the best hair and grooming) from menswear's leading lights. Take a look below for our favorite looks from the night as they come in.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
GQMagazine

See the Biggest Fits on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Since 1957, GQ has inspired men to look sharper and live smarter with its unparalleled coverage of style, culture, and beyond. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-ready videos to electric live events, GQ meets millions of modern men where they live, creating the moments that create conversations. © 2022...
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

The Best Casio Watches for Men Prove That Sometimes, Less Is More

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best Casio watches for men offer something for pretty much every outfit and occasion, usually for way less money than you’d expect. After more than 40 years in the game, not only has the storied Japanese brand figured out how to make affordable timepieces that look dope, it's also become known for hawking some of the toughest, longest-lasting digital watches on the planet. From the Casio Classic, a sleek three-hander that costs less than your average weekday lunch, to the beefy ProTrek, a watch that comes with its own altimeter, barometer and compass, Casio consistently nails the sweet spot of style, performance, and value. And that’s only one reason why Casio timepieces are a favorite of everyone from off-the-grid survivalists to fashion-savvy watch collectors like Pete Davidson, John Mayer, and Tyler, The Creator. Whether you’ve got a safe full of Cartiers and Rolexes at home or are just starting to build out your collection, you’ll be in good company with any of the below.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

See the Biggest, Wildest Moments of the Met Gala

Hello, Vanessa, you look wonderful this evening. designed by my dear friend, Jeremy Scott. I am giving my most gilded Gothic witchy fantasy. It is honestly a dream being here right now. Just tell me everything. Well, this is Gucci, and it is all existing materials. So we didn't have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

The Elusive Family Behind Chrome Hearts, Fashion’s Most Unlikely Empire

One afternoon in 1988, Cher was rehearsing in a Los Angeles recording studio when a guy with wild, curly hair and a stern face dropped by. Richard Stark had recently started a brand called Chrome Hearts, which made jewelry, clothes, and accessories for bikers and rock stars, and he was doing the old-school version of influencer marketing: riding his Harley around town and seeing if famous people would buy his gear.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GQMagazine

The 5 Watches You Need To Build a GQ-Approved Wrist Rotation

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The watch market has never been hotter. Prices are skyrocketing for all types of watches. Funky models from the past are back in the limelight. And the spectrum of styles available to the average enthusiast—one without a summer bonus to blow on a hunk of Swiss-made metal—has never been wider. Unless you're John Mayer, it's easy to get overwhelmed by the deluge of options—to say nothing of the wonky technical jargon used to describe them. (And if you are John Mayer: Hello, sir! Thanks for reading. Like and subscribe.)
APPAREL
GQMagazine

17 Smokin' Hot Men's Shirts on Sale to Fire Up Your Spring Wardrobe

If you like giving your shirt rotation a workout, spring is your season. Anything goes, really—fabric-wise, cut-wise, sleeve-wise. And because spring is prime time, we rounded up some of our favorite men's shirts on sale—all kinds of shirts, no rules. We're talking polos, button-ups, camp shirts, dancing shirts—anything and everything that's a shirt, without the full MSRP. So whether you’re looking forward to a vacation, a staycation, or just weather that doesn’t feel like punishment, the hottest men's shirts on sale are up for the job.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

John Mayer Keeps Adding Legendary Watches to His Collection

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and John Mayer is in on the festivities. For the occasion, AP released a whole collection of new takes on its immortal Royal Oak design, adding all sorts of fun bells and whistles befitting a birthday party of this magnitude.
NFL
GQMagazine

10 Rules for Better Showers

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You might think you've got a pretty good handle on how to take a shower. You've got your 10,000 hours of scrubbing and reading the shampoo bottle. But just like Roger Federer has a coach giving him pointers on his forehand, and everyone could stand to improve their bathing routine. For instance: did you know that long, hot showers are not great for your hair and skin?
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

The Slouchy, Celeb-Loved Suit of the Moment Costs Way Less Than You Think

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. It’s official: Armani is everywhere. Well, the essence of the great Italian designer’s heyday, anyway. Today’s hottest brands are taking their cues from Giorgio Armani’s supremely relaxed ‘80s tailoring, catalyzing a seismic rejiggering of the suit’s defining proportions in the process. Call it the Richard Gere-ification of the menswear landscape or a long-overdue Perry Ellis reprise. Or if you’re Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, simply call it chasing Kenny G.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy