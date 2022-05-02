The Century Club – 2022

(CBS DETROIT) – After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the city of Detroit has relaunched its Municipal Identification Program.
The program provides Detroit residents with a photo ID so that they can access city services, open a checking/savings account, gain entry to city buildings, or to establish a utility account with providers such as DTE Energy and Detroit Water & Sewerage Department.
The Detroit ID card is open to all residents, regardless of immigration status, age, or gender identity, including those who are experiencing homelessness or who may be a returning citizen.
The application costs $25 to get a new ID...
