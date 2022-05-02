ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

SNAPSHOT: Entertainment Tech students help Proctors prepare for events

By Staff report
Troy Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents in the Entertainment Tech program recently worked hand-in-hand with experts from...

www.troyrecord.com

Troy Record

HVCC theater students present ‘Almost, Maine’

TROY, N.Y. — Hudson Valley Community College’s Theatre Arts students present “Almost, Maine,” written by John Cariani, at 7:30 p.m. on May 5, 6, and 7. All performances are free to the public and held in the Maureen Stapleton Theatre, located in the Siek Campus Center on the Troy campus.
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

Steven Spielberg Stops By Popular Deli In Hudson Valley

Steven Spielberg stopped by a popular deli in the Hudson Valley.Rossi Rosticceria Deli in Dutchess County shared a photo on Wednesday, April 27, of the 75-year-old world-renowned director, producer, and screenwriter's visit on social media."We’ve made lunch for A Lot of people but this is way up th…
Troy Record

Saratoga County EMT Career Pathway pilot program kicks off at Shenendehowa HS

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — A collaboration between the town of Clifton Park, Clifton Park-Halfmoon EMS, Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC), Shenendehowa High School (Shen), and Career Jam has come to fruition with the kickoff of a Career Pathway pilot program. Eligible students can complete training to become state-certified Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) and earn college credits, all at no cost.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Troy Record

‘God of Carnage’ at Cohoes Music Hall holds comic mirror to life

COHOES, N.Y. — Creative License was formed in 2014 with the purpose of bringing to local audiences work with great literary merit that might not be frequently produced. This year they left their former home at The Albany Barn and are now producing at Cohoes Music Hall. Their first production “Significant Other” fit the mold of their unusual brand of theater.
COHOES, NY
Troy Record

Assemblymember McDonald to head 8th Annual Troy CYO General Appeal

TROY, N.Y. — The Troy Youth Association (CYO) recently announced that Assemblymember John T. McDonald III will head up the 8th Annual Troy CYO General Appeal. Organizers said McDonald has been a loyal supporter of youth programs during his tenure in the Assembly. McDonald joins all of last year’s successful General Appeal Chairpersons which surpassed the goal of $10,000 with a final total of $11,575 will be back on board. They include; Frank Merola Rensselaer County Clerk and William Fagan President Wm.J. Fagan &Sons, Inc. Clem Campana, Facilities Manager at HVCC and Kelly Forenzo past CYO Center Programmer and fundraising Chairperson will again team up to work for the youth in the Troy Area.
TROY, NY

