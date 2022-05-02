SNAPSHOT: Entertainment Tech students help Proctors prepare for events

TROY, N.Y. — The Troy Youth Association (CYO) recently announced that Assemblymember John T. McDonald III will head up the 8th Annual Troy CYO General Appeal. Organizers said McDonald has been a loyal supporter of youth programs during his tenure in the Assembly. McDonald joins all of last year’s successful General Appeal Chairpersons which surpassed the goal of $10,000 with a final total of $11,575 will be back on board. They include; Frank Merola Rensselaer County Clerk and William Fagan President Wm.J. Fagan &Sons, Inc. Clem Campana, Facilities Manager at HVCC and Kelly Forenzo past CYO Center Programmer and fundraising Chairperson will again team up to work for the youth in the Troy Area.

TROY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO