SNAPSHOT: Entertainment Tech students help Proctors prepare for events

TROY, N.Y. — The Troy Youth Association (CYO) recently announced that Assemblymember John T. McDonald III will head up the 8th Annual Troy CYO General Appeal. Organizers said McDonald has been a loyal supporter of youth programs during his tenure in the Assembly. McDonald joins all of last year’s successful General Appeal Chairpersons which surpassed the goal of $10,000 with a final total of $11,575 will be back on board. They include; Frank Merola Rensselaer County Clerk and William Fagan President Wm.J. Fagan &Sons, Inc. Clem Campana, Facilities Manager at HVCC and Kelly Forenzo past CYO Center Programmer and fundraising Chairperson will again team up to work for the youth in the Troy Area.
