Saint Louis, MO

One person seriously injured in south St. Louis house fire

By Monica Ryan
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – One person was seriously injured in a house fire Sunday night in south St. Louis.

The fire started at about 8 p.m. on the second story of a home along Michigan Avenue between Holly Hills Avenue and Mott Street.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

