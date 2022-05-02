One person seriously injured in south St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS – One person was seriously injured in a house fire Sunday night in south St. Louis.
The fire started at about 8 p.m. on the second story of a home along Michigan Avenue between Holly Hills Avenue and Mott Street.Top story: Webster Groves School District faces backlash over student surveys
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.
Comments / 2