PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We have wrapped up a wet April and are kicking off a new month with some dry time. It won’t come with a lot of sunshine, but you should have some. Sunday morning around Portland is going to be cloudy with some patchy fog. Temperatures to start the day in the upper 40s. We will warm up and top off in the lower to mid 60s by afternoon. That is typical for this time of the year. Do you need that rain jacket that is probably still drying off from yesterday? You will not need to grab that, unless you want to wear it for fashion.

